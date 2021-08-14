Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

SHOP traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,498.00. 620,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,986. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,469.24. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

