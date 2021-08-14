Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $9.48 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.96. 6,557,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,609,458. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

