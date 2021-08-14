FundX Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up 76.8% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

ONEQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. 117,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,293. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $57.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

