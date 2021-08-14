FUNToken Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $246.64 million and $8.15 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00057870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.96 or 0.00879192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00100831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044034 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,799,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

