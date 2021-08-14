Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (FUSN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.35) EPS.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $349.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

