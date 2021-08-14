Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FUSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $8.24 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

