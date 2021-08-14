FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) Issued By Raymond James

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conifex Timber in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.85 price target on the stock.

CFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Conifex Timber to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$1.90 on Friday. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.97.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$46.62 million during the quarter.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

