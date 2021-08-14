FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Performant Financial Co. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Performant Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $4.58 on Friday. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $258.32 million, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of -0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $1,008,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,260,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,581,649.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,517,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,851. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

