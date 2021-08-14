FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.11) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($7.78). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($8.18) EPS.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RETA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $106.28 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.06.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.