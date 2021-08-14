FY2021 Earnings Estimate for StorageVault Canada Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SVI. Cormark increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CVE:SVI opened at C$5.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.26. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.67.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

