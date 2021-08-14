FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Omeros Co. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omeros in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.21).

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMER. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. WBB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Omeros has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 690,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

