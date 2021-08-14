FY2021 EPS Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Boosted by Analyst

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.19.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.35 billion.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.