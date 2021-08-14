FY2021 EPS Estimates for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Lifted by Wedbush

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Epizyme in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.53). Wedbush also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,039,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Epizyme by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after buying an additional 71,331 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Epizyme by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,720,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

