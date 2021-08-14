FY2021 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

HRMY opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 153.10. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $771,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after acquiring an additional 71,755 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 373,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

