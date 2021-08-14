FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) Lifted by Analyst

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rio2 in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rio2’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of RIO opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.63 million and a P/E ratio of -8.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.74. Rio2 has a 12 month low of C$0.62 and a 12 month high of C$1.03.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

