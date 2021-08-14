FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

Shares of RBA opened at C$77.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.98. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$64.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

