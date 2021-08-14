FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Issued By Desjardins

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.80.

Shares of HRX stock opened at C$18.27 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$9.17 and a 52-week high of C$19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of C$660.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.80.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$154.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.50 million.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

