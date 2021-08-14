FY2022 EPS Estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $4.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

CMWAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $76.75 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

