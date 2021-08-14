FY2022 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Increased by Analyst

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$44.97 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

