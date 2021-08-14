FY2022 EPS Estimates for SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Lowered by Analyst

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get SSE alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SSEZY. Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of SSEZY opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.61. SSE has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0679 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s payout ratio is 142.06%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.