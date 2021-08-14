FY2023 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

