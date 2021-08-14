G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Holdings Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 1,849.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.56. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTHX. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $821,000 over the last ninety days. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

