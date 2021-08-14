Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 3.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.52% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.26. 22,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,494. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $90.69 and a 12 month high of $124.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.58.

