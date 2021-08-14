Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 478 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. 19,930,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

