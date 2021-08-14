GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for GCM Grosvenor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.04.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth $203,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

