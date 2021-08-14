GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Desjardins

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDIFF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of GDIFF stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

