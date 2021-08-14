Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 827,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,895. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Gemini Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

