Genesis Shards Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00137192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00155021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,887.96 or 0.99834690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.70 or 0.00872341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.