Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,670,000 shares, a growth of 246.2% from the July 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 103.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gerdau by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GGB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,752,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

