Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $5.24 on Friday. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.86.

Get Gevo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.