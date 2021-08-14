Gleason Group Inc. Buys Shares of 55 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $16.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $624.79. The company had a trading volume of 820,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $640.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $568.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,395 shares of company stock worth $85,300,489. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

