Gleason Group Inc. Has $34.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 12.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $34,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.51. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

