Gleason Group Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gleason Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after acquiring an additional 121,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.51. 2,386,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.55. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.