Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) Shares Down 0.4%

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGMC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at $324,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at $4,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

