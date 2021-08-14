Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 24,095 shares.The stock last traded at $7.89 and had previously closed at $7.59.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth $18,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 465,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,753,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

