Global-e Online (GLBE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Global-e Online to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Global-e Online to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLBE. Raymond James began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

