Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 4,433.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.63. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th.

