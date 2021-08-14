GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Lowered to $10.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $5,079,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

