Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Position Cut by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,931 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Golar LNG by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 233,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 65,654 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 783.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Golar LNG by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,859,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Golar LNG by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $118.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

