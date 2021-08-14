Golden Goose (GOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $228,742.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

