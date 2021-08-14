Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 216.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of CorMedix worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CorMedix by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $240.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 9,363.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares in the company, valued at $995,155.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

