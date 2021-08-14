Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,447 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 61.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.45. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

