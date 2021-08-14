Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of CTAQU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

