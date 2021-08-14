Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $2,376,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $2,810,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LINC stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

