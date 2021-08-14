Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 44,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franchise Group news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

