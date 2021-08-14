Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,758 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of American National Bankshares worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.13. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

