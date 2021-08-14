Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 49,946 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 60.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,946 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myers Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after acquiring an additional 272,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $5,710,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $795.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

