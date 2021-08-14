Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE:GER opened at $10.64 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,600 shares in the company, valued at $670,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

