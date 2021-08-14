Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $171,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,551 shares of company stock worth $57,277,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.50. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 376.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.