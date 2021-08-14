GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.90 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,519. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.19. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $87,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,078.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,221. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

